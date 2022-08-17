“The Only Identity Europe Has For Africa Is Poverty As Young Africans Die To Reach Europe” – Archbishop Sam Zuga

4
Archbishop Professor Sam Zuga
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Archbishop Professor Sam Zuga, a Nigerian business tycoon and founder of Zuga Coin Cryptocurrency, has said the only identity Europe has for Africa is poverty, adding that is why young Africans are dying in the desert trying to leave the continent in search of greener pasture. Professor Zuga made this remark during his visit to Banjul at the opening of the International Society of Diplomats’ chapter in Gambia.

- Advertisement -

The 51-year-old businessman said it is time for Africa to become re-independent, adding that the available opportunities in Africa are ignored.

“Some of us grew up to discover that we are being dictated to by the West on what we do. Everything we need must come from them. A lot of young Africans are dying in the deserts trying to leave the continent for Europe in search of greener pastures simply because of the wrong way Africa is portraited by the West.

We feel that the only way we can make it is when we leave Africa. We also underrate ourselves and believe that whatever is made in Africa is not of high standard,” he explained.

Professor Zuga disclosed that during the trans-Atlantic slave trade, Africans were sold in exchange of gum-powder, mirrors among other items.

- Advertisement -

Speaking further, the business tycoon bemoaned the Africans mentality of believing that whatever is made in Africa is inferior while things made in Europe are superior.

“If people wear African dress, we look low upon them but if they wear European dress most of us will celebrate them because the dress is made in Europe.”

The Zuga Coin owner said Africa has gold, diamond and many other natural minerals that the continent can rely on to standout, but noted that the continent import almost everything and export little or nothing.

“Poverty is the only sickness that Africans are struggling with. Everyone considers us as poor people and they see us as good customers for their medicines.

- Advertisement -

They come to donate us medicines because they see us as sick and poor people. Anytime they are showing pictures of wealthy people they show the other parts of the world but anytime they are talking about poverty, pictures of African children and women begin to fly.”

He added that Africa needs to recover its lost dignity and becomes truly independent. “The problem is that we don’t believe in our potentials, and we believe black men and women cannot do anything of high standard.”

Sheriff Baldeh, a pan-African, spoke on opportunities in having African digital currencies.

“We have all the necessary minerals in Africa that will stand and lead the world by getting well-backed digital currencies that could be inter traded worldwide,” he said.

Previous articleClimate Change: KMC Lunches Tree Planting Exercise At Fajara Barracks

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions