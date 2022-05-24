The Nightmare Of Living Without A Health Facility In Ebo Town

- Advertisement -

By Ousman G Darboe

Ebo town is one community in Kanifing Municipality which has been existing without a health center since its inception.

Residents describe the lack of a health facility as a total setback for them.

The situation makes life difficult for the less privileged residing in the community.

Mamat Mbye is said to have been battling with an illness that sometimes causes difficulties in speaking and breathing.

Mbye is less privileged, thus going to distant health centers is considered a big challenge on him due to the lack of health center in his community.

“This illness sometimes attacks me at night, I have nothing to do except to hire a taxi which is sometimes very costly,” Mamat explained.

Mbye’s wife, Amie, is his main support. She told the Fatu Network that they sometimes pay taxi drivers six to seven hundred dalasi to convey them to the hospital.

The nearest hospital that they easily access is Kanifing General Hospital. She added that they most often visit the Banjul policlinic for treatment.

Amie said if the government had built a health center in Ebo town, her husband’s illness would have been handled with ease, noting that the amount of money she spends on transport would have been saved for other family needs.

The lack of health center in Ebo town is not only a challenge for Mamat and his family but for the entire Ebo Town community.