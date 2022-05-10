“The Load Is Off Our Heads, We Are Freer Today And With A Clear Conscience That We Did Not Betray The Aspirations Of Our People”- Halifa Sallah Says

- Advertisement -

By: Christian Conteh

Veteran politician Hon. Halifa Sallah has made an emotional statement at the party’s headquarters. The message was clear, Hon Sallah and his right-hand man Hon Sidia Jatta will now be engaged in other activities outside politics.

- Advertisement -

Halifa Sallah said Hon Sidia Jatta will be sought by many institutions and educational systems since he is an expert in many languages.

“Sidia is a professional, Sidia is wanted in West Africa. For all your languages in your educational institutions you will soon be resorting to him for consultancies,” he said.

Sidia Jatta sought to be re-elected in the just concluded National Assembly Elections but lost his Wulli West seat to Nfamara Sabally.

Halifa Sallah further noted that from the look of things the people want them (himself and Sidia) to go on and make money or go and rest.

- Advertisement -

“Our reaction is simple. The load is off our heads and we are freer today and with a clear conscience that we did not betray the aspirations of our people. It’s people who say ‘go and rest’. I think people just want us to make money,” he said.

Hon. Sallah himself officially retired from active politics after failing to emerge winner in the December 4th 2021 Presidential Election.