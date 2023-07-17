“The gold is still missing” Gambian judoka eyes gold medal at Africa Judo Championship  

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Faye Njie, a 30-year-old Finnish-born Gambian Judoka, who has been into judo for over two decades, has told The Fatu Network that he will work hard to win the gold medal this year in the forthcoming African Judo Championships scheduled to take place in September in Casablanca, Morocco.

The young Judoka, whose name has been written in history for his outstanding performance in Judo, is hoping for another excellent performance at the continent’s biggest Judo championship.

“I have many good memories from African championships. But the gold is still missing; so, I am working hard to finally win it this year,” Faye Njie told this medium.

Over the years, Njie has won several medals in different international competitions including one bronze medal (2019) and two silver medals from which he secured his latest qualification spot in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

However, Njie, who is yet to win any gold medal, said he is working hard to get the golden medal for his country.

When asked further about the support he is getting from the Gambia government he responded, “I am enjoying the support of the National Olympic Committee; they have supported my participation in various events and I’m also benefitting from the Olympic solidarity support that allows me to train more professionally.”

Njie, who has been in active in training ahead of the championships, confirmed not having challenges.

“I have got good sparring partners and the overall level of the recent training camps have been good. That has allowed me to get the best preparation towards the African Championships,” he added.

He further told TFN that in the last few weeks, he has done international training camps in Spain and Italy to get the best preparation for the upcoming African Championships to be held at the beginning of September.

“It’s always an honor to represent the country at events like these; and I always want to make the best results and bring a medal home,” he said.

Njie has over the years generated a lot of support from fans at home and abroad who appreciate his commitment in the game; thereby breaking barriers to set records for his country.