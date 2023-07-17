Tuesday, July 18, 2023

“The gold is still missing” Gambian judoka eyes gold medal at Africa Judo Championship  

168
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Faye Njie, a 30-year-old Finnish-born Gambian Judoka, who has been into judo for over two decades, has told The Fatu Network that he will work hard to win the gold medal this year in the forthcoming African Judo Championships scheduled to take place in September in Casablanca, Morocco.

- Advertisement -

The young Judoka, whose name has been written in history for his outstanding performance in Judo, is hoping for another excellent performance at the continent’s biggest Judo championship.

“I have many good memories from African championships. But the gold is still missing; so, I am working hard to finally win it this year,” Faye Njie told this medium.

Over the years, Njie has won several medals in different international competitions including one bronze medal (2019) and two silver medals from which he secured his latest qualification spot in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

However, Njie, who is yet to win any gold medal, said he is working hard to get the golden medal for his country.

- Advertisement -

When asked further about the support he is getting from the Gambia government he responded, “I am enjoying the support of the National Olympic Committee; they have supported my participation in various events and I’m also benefitting from the Olympic solidarity support that allows me to train more professionally.”

Njie, who has been in active in training ahead of the championships, confirmed not having challenges.

“I have got good sparring partners and the overall level of the recent training camps have been good. That has allowed me to get the best preparation towards the African Championships,” he added.

He further told TFN that in the last few weeks, he has done international training camps in Spain and Italy to get the best preparation for the upcoming African Championships to be held at the beginning of September.

- Advertisement -

“It’s always an honor to represent the country at events like these; and I always want to make the best results and bring a medal home,” he said.

Njie has over the years generated a lot of support from fans at home and abroad who appreciate his commitment in the game; thereby breaking barriers to set records for his country.

Previous article
‘You have my back’ – Banjul Mayor declares confidence in Youth & Sports Minister  
Next article
‘The Journey’ – Lamin Sonko explores terrifying experience on perilous journey to Europe 

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions