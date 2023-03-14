The Gambian Football Dream: A Bleak Future for Young Talents?

- Advertisement -

By: Bully Sowe

As the final whistle blew, and the dreams of The Gambia’s U-20 team were dashed, the question remains, what’s next for these young talents? With hopes and dreams of becoming the next generation of national heroes, these talented players face immense pressure to succeed. What lies ahead for them after Egypt? Will they achieve their dreams of playing for top European clubs, or will they face the same fate as their predecessors, such as Ebou Bojang or Alassana Camara who went on to win a gold medal and finished as joint-top scorer in the U-17 Championship in Algeria, but only to end up being a fisherman? This heartbreaking tale underscores the bitter reality faced by many young Gambians hoping to make it in the highly competitive world of professional sports, where success is often fleeting and the road to the top is littered with obstacles and disappointments.

The beautiful game has the power to inspire and bring together people from all walks of life, but for the talented young footballers of The Gambia, their passion and dreams are met with challenges that seem insurmountable.

Despite their raw skill and determination, these young men often find themselves forgotten and left to struggle in the face of overwhelming adversity. In a country where the love for football is embedded in the culture, one cannot help but wonder why these talented individuals continue to be overlooked and neglected. The sad reality is that their story is not unique, and it is one that deserves attention and action.

The defeat to Senegal in the Africa U-20 Championship final was a bitter pill to swallow, but what matters now is how they will respond to this setback. What fate awaits these Gambian young stars as they return home? Will they continue to be ignored, neglected, and forgotten by the authorities? Will they be left to languish in obscurity while their Senegalese counterparts bask in the glory of success? Will their dreams and aspirations be shattered, leaving them with nothing but despair and hopelessness?

It begs the question, why is it difficult for those responsible for nurturing Gambian talents to brand them and sell them to the best clubs in Europe?

These are the questions that linger in the minds of many as we reflect on the missed opportunities and the failure of our sports authorities to nurture and support our young talents.

It’s time to ask ourselves why Gambia has failed to replicate the success of our neighbours in nurturing young talent to become global stars. What did Senegal get right that we got wrong? How do we ensure that our young players are not only sold to top clubs but also sustained and transformed into the national team? These are the tough questions that must be addressed if we hope to elevate Gambian football to the next level. We cannot afford to let these young talents slip through our fingers and end up taking up manual jobs or playing in less successful leagues, never reaching their full potential.

The future of Adama Bojang and his team is uncertain, and whether they will make it to the top European clubs or end up in obscurity remains to be seen. The road ahead will be tough, but with proper nurturing and guidance, these young stars could be the future of African football.

It’s easy to point fingers and assign blame to the players, but in truth, it was simply not their day. Senegal, on the other hand, were lucky enough to capitalize on their opportunities and ultimately emerged victorious.

However, the real concern lies in what happens to these young, talented players after the tournament. Still, fans and pundits alike are left pondering the question, “What went wrong for The Gambia?” Despite their impressive run in the tournament, the young Scorpions fell short in the final, losing 2-0 to their arch-rivals Senegal.

The Senegalese Football Federation has shown a remarkable commitment to the development of young players, providing them with the necessary resources, facilities, and support to thrive. They have invested heavily in grassroots football, creating a solid foundation for the future of the sport in their country. In contrast, the Gambian Football Federation has failed to match this level of commitment and dedication, resulting in a dearth of opportunities for our young talents.

Meanwhile, our young Gambian players are left to languish in desolation and despair, shattered dreams and aspirations, as they watch their counterparts across the border achieve greatness. It is disheartening to think that our future footballing stars are being denied the opportunities that could have propelled them to greatness.

Moreover, the disgraceful state of Gambian football is an indictment of the wider societal issues facing the country, from corruption and mismanagement to poverty and underinvestment. Only by addressing these systemic problems can Gambian football hope to achieve the success and recognition it so richly deserves.

If we continue to neglect the development of our young players, we risk condemning them to a life of unfulfilled potential, while other nations reap the rewards of investing in their youth.

It is a sad reality that for many young Gambian footballers, the dream of playing for a top European club may remain just that – a dream.

Despite the abundance of talent and potential within the country, systemic issues such as inadequate infrastructure, lack of funding, and limited exposure to scouts and agents continue to hamper the development of the sport.

The time has come for our sports authorities to take a long, hard look at themselves and do the right thing for once. They must invest in the future of our young talents, provide them with the necessary resources and support, and create a conducive environment for their growth and development. The onus is on them to provide the necessary resources, infrastructure, and guidance to help these young players reach their full potential.

We cannot afford to let the next generation of Gambian footballers fall through the cracks and end up as fishermen or labourers. The future of Gambian football rests on their shoulders, and it is time for them to step up and take action. Let us not let this defeat be in vain, but rather, let it serve as a wake-up call to all those responsible for Gambian football.

Failure to do so would be a great disservice to these young men who have shown so much promise and potential. Only by nurturing and supporting young talent can we hope to see the emergence of a new generation of footballing stars that will do the country proud.

As we reflect on the events that have transpired in Egypt, let us not forget the dreams and aspirations of these young Gambians. Let us not forget the hours of training, the sacrifices made, and the unwavering passion they have for the sport they love. Let us not forget that they represent the future of Gambian football, and if we fail them, we fail ourselves.