The Gambia, others praised as models of democratic transition in Africa 

The Gambia, Ghana and Tanzania have been singled out as exemplary models in Africa that have successfully undergone democratic transition.

The recognition was made in the margins of the ongoing 43rd AU Executive Council in Nairobi, Kenya.

Gambia’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, on behalf of President Adama Barrow, launched the UNDP Flagship Report “Soldiers and Citizens: Military Coups and the Need for Democratic Renewal in Africa” at the 43rd AU Executive Council in Nairobi, Kenya held on 15th July 2023.

The Report serves as UNDP’s compass in providing strategic support in governance efforts and a collective response to the scourge of military coups in Africa.

“The Gambia Government highly appreciates the launching of the Flagship Report which promises a viable turning point to the quest for democratic entrenchment on the continent and the reaffirmation of Africa’s determination to end the resurgence of military coups,” the Foreign Affairs Minister says.

The Soldiers and Citizens Report forms part of UNDP’s response to military coups in Africa. The report underscores critical findings and provides an explicit development lens in seeking to understand and frame responses to the unfolding events of military coups.

“A unique contribution of the study is that it offers a robust data-driven study on military coups by elevating the voices of 8,000 citizens’ perspectives from across eight countries. Furthermore, it lays an evident premise for the co-creation of the Africa Facility to Support Inclusive Transitions (AFSIT), which will be an important part of the joint operational response to coups in Africa going forward,” the Foreign Minister explains.

UN Secretary-General Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, H. E. Hannah Tetteh said the report could not have been launched by a better person in form of Dr Mamadou Tangara who has proven himself as a citizen willing to make sacrifices in the fight against unconstitutional change of governments (UCGs).