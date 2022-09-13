‘The Gambia Is A Doomed State’ — MC Cham Jnr Frowns Upon Ongoing Sit-down Strike By Drivers

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Amid the growing frustration being manifested by a large number of ordinary Gambian commuters, who in the midst of the ongoing indefinite sit-down strike by commercial drivers, have continued to wallow in search of transport as they commute to workplaces and businesses, the National Youth President of the Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), Mc Cham Jnr, has said the suffering in the country is beyond imagination and labelled the Gambia as a doomed state where “economic junglers” are at the helms of the affairs.

“We are sinking in the deep ocean. Hardship is beyond imagination. All sectors have failed. The Gambia is a doomed state, and we have criminals in suits pretending to be public officials,” he asserted as he reacts to the ongoing sit-down strike by commercial drivers in the country.

Cham, vocal opposition to the current government, stated that Gambians do not deserve to be in a situation like this. He pointed out that the people had the chance before to change the existing state of affairs, but they refused.

He said the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure should call for a dialogue with the Gambia Transport Union to curb the suffering on the roads.

“Dialogue is the only way forward in solving this transport debacle affecting our people. Why can’t the ministry responsible for transport sit with the Transport Union and negotiate or strike a good deal to avoid this suffering of the masses? Our public officials should always listen to the plight of its citizens,” he claimed.

Several Gambians have called for dialogue between the government and the transport union to put an end to the strike as ordinary Gambians struggle to go on their businesses.

The president of the Gambia Transport Union advised drivers to continue sitting at home until their demands are met.