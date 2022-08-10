Teachers Divided: ‘Teachers For Change’ To Be Registered As A Union

760
Alhasan Ceesay, Public Relations Officer of TFC
- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

A group of teachers, “Teachers For Change,” is set to register the group as a union of Gambian teachers distancing themselves from the umbrella teachers’ body, the Gambia Teachers Union.

- Advertisement -

The leadership of Teachers for Change (TFC) announced that the group will be registered as a legal entity within two months and members will stop paying union dues to Gambia Teachers Union upon registration.

“The Teachers For Change is to be registered as a union within a period of two months. After the registration, members of TFC will not pay any monthly due to the GTU without the consent of the members” they revealed.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, the Public Relations Officer of TFC, Alhasan Ceesay, said that TFC came into existence because of the failures of The Gambia Teachers Union. He claimed that the umbrella body of teachers in the country has failed.

“GTU has failed teachers woefully. It is a money-making institution to the detriment of struggling teachers.  It is a union that takes from its members monthly and never returned anything in form of welfare”, he asserted.

- Advertisement -

Pointing out the failures of the Gambia Teachers Union which he said Teachers For Change will work on, Ceesay said that the Gambia is the only country where teachers will not be paid for invigilating external examinations.

“GTU is watching as teachers are used as bait. In short, GTU doesn’t care except for bragging about how much they have amassed monetary digits while teachers’ situations look more dilapidated.

According to Mr Ceesay, TFC will uphold the dignity and respect teachers deserve in the country.

He added that Teachers For Change has a realistic national interest and will offer teachers a union that is malleable to the needs of its members.

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Teachers Union (GTU) is the only recognised and legally established Union of Gambian teachers.  Teachers across the country in the government pay scale pay monthly union dues to the Union.

With the emergency of Teachers For Change to be registered and building in the lapses of GTU, teachers in the Gambia will be divided between GTU and TFC.

Previous article“Fuel Theft Hinders Progress Of Demolishing Structures in Jabang” – NDMA
Next articleDrivers Urge Government To Extend Driver’s License From One To Five Years

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions