Streetlights Expose Criminal Hideouts In Brikama

By Modou Touray

Residents of Brikama Nema neighborhood have told The Fatu Network that the installation of community solar streetlights has exposed criminal hideouts in their community.

Streetlights have been strategically positioned to reduce criminal attacks and enhance safe movement at night.

“I use the route around the Lower Basic School where the mechanical garage is located. Before the lights were installed, I didn’t have confidence to use the route because they once attacked and robbed a lady,” Cherno Barry, a resident said.

The road from the Office of the Governor to the highway in Brikama Nema used to be very dark at night and residents often felt unsafe plying it. Also, the road from the library to the Physical Planning office was said to be another criminal hideout. These and other highways used to be waiting points for thieves.

“I am very safe now than before. I am a security officer with a private company. I sometimes close for work very late. The other day, I was returning home, I was approached by three boys, but when they realized that I am in security uniform, I run away,” explained a security guard residing in Brikama.

Sheikh Mbye is a vendor who lives at Brikama Nema-Taba. He told this medium that the streetlights installed in his community now give him confidence to close late at night.

Lamin Barrow and Ebrima Sanneh, both Nema residents, called on other communities to emulate the people of Nema.

“If government doesn’t provide streetlights for your community, you can take community initiatives to do so. The solar streetlights are sustainable and durable as well.”

From the main Brikama car park via the NAWEC water tank to the immigration office, incidents of attacks were common but that is said to have minimized now.

Omar Sonko, Turadu hydara shared similar sentiments and attested that criminals will run away now, saying that they (criminals) don’t like streetlights.

“If they want to rob you, it will be difficult because if I see someone following me, I will quickly find my way. They hide in the dark waiting for people, so if everywhere is clear, it disturbs them,” Turadu said.

The highway behind Nematulai Lodge used to be dark as well but four streetlight poles have already been installed there. The same road leads to the playgrounds behind Samakairo office and the backway to the Physical Planning office.

“People will steal and hide inside the field but that is not easy now because anyone inside the field at night looks visible,” Fatou Sowe said.

Fatou sells banana and normally moves from house to house to sell. “Now, I can even go around at night to sell hence everywhere is clear ”

Buba Saidy, a taxi driver, the streetlights are of great importance. “We can drive freely and the chances of incidents is now very slim. It is now safe to drive at night in the area”

Kaba Bajo highway, which is the boundary between Brikama Nema-Taba and Newtown, is also now lit up at night.

These random interviews were meant to get first-hand information from the ordinary residents about their safety and security to know whether the provision of community solar streetlights has boasted security in the community.

Brikama Nema solar streetlight was a community initiative with support from citizens in the diaspora. The streetlights cover both Brikama Nema, Gibungto and Nema-Taba.