Stranded Gambian Migrant in Algeria Cries for Help

By: Dawda Baldeh

Ousman Manneh, a young Gambian migrant and a resident of Talinding, who is stranded in Algeria, is calling for urgent help to return home as he fears for his life.

Like any other young migrant, Ousman’s dream was to make it to Europe using irregular routes. He arrived in Algeria some months ago and life has become unpleasant for him.

“We are suffering in the hands of Algerians here. Sometimes we are beaten and all valuables we have will be taken from us,” he explained.

Asked about what made him change his mind to return home, Manneh stated that “I was not intending to return but if I stay here I may lose my life.

“We are given food once a day. If you are not too fast you won’t have any food to eat,” he said.

The young lad is desperately in need of support to return home. He informed The Fatu Network that he was intending to cross over to Tunisia however, he changed his mind after hearing the terrifying comments from Tunisian President Kais Saied recently.

“I want to change the situation in my family and the only way I thought will make my dream come true is when I made it to Europe. I want to support my ageing mother to make her a happy woman,” he added.

For anyone who wishes to support Ousman Manneh to return home or has an alternative to assist him can contact him on +223 82 80 96 41