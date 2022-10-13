Spotlight: Saffiatou Joof — Activism Through Poetry

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Saffiatou Joof, a bright young poet who is set to launch her maiden poetry book next month, said she does her activism through poetry, a craft she uses to send her messages across.

A budding Computer Scientist, the 26-year-old sensational poet told the Fatu Network that she does poetry to represent the voice of the voiceless and issues happening around her.

“I use poetry to do my activism and to represent the voice of the voiceless. I wrote these poems [poems in her book that is set to be launched soon] because it is through this medium that I can express myself about the issues happening around me,” she explained.

Started writing poems in 2014, Saffiatou Joof said she was motivated by her sister who encouraged her to do poetry despite being a science student at school.

Miss Joof, who was never an art student, will be launching her maiden book titled Under the Spell of Poetry on November 5.

Many young Gambians are into writing but only a few among them are successful in publishing books. However, for Saffiatou, she said her book will serve as a motivation to whoever reads the book. She narrated that the book portrays Gambian society in all aspects of life.

“Under The Spell Of Poetry depicts our real Gambian society in all its glory. The celebration of some public figures and other issues in society. This book will motivate our minds and hearts. It will serve as a tool to understand our real societal problems,” she explained to The Fatu Network.

Saffiatou is currently a Computer Science student at the American International University and the admin manager of Bridge Construction.

