SoNA speech: President Barrow vows to serve Gambia with realistic development plans

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The president of the Republic of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, has pledged to serve the Gambia with a clear vision, realistic development plans and goals in the best interest of the country, noting that his government will prioritize the issues of unemployment, food security, energy, youths, and trade.

The president made these remarks while delivering his State of the Nation Address (SoNA) speech at the National Assembly building in Banjul earlier today.

After delivering his government’s works and accomplishments of the past year, he renewed his willingness and commitment to serving the Gambian people with a clear vision and attainable programmes.

“I promise to serve this nation with a clear conscience, a clear vision and clear articulated and realistic development plans and programs. Let us work in harmony to implement them together in our best interest,” the president told the country’s lawmakers in the parliament.

Despite the country being faced with a variety of challenges from high cost of livings to the development prospects of the country, Barrow highlighted that his government did well with the implementation of an unplanned but pragmatic crisis alongside a determined and successful execution of impactful national initiatives. According to him, his government has successfully risen in registering remarkable achievements despite challenges.

“Grave as the situation may be, my government has successfully risen both national and international challenges to register remarkable achievements in various aspects of nation-building,” he asserted.

He further told the lawmakers that social services, employment, trade, and food security will be his government’s top priority to provide solutions to those challenges.

“Infrastructure development, social services, digitization, production, vulnerable groups (particularly women, the youth and the physically challenged), employment, trade, food security, and energy are among the many issues that my administration gives sustained attention and priority. All of them feature vividly in my address. Our focus will strategically be on the people in order to build on our achievements,” Barrow said.