Skeptical Tuesday: Why Being a DJ is Just Pretending to Be a Musician

Welcome to the second edition of Skeptical Tuesday, where we do not hold back when it comes to challenging the status quo. Today, we’re diving headfirst into the murky world of DJing, where the idea of pressing buttons on a laptop has somehow been elevated to an art form. Ah, the good old days of DJ rivalries. It was like the Hunger Games of the music world, where Fire Man would go up against DJ Faal and DJ Moore would try to outdo DJ Lamin Cham. The tension was so thick, you could cut it with a butter knife. Ah, how could one forget the illustrious DJ Fire Man and his magnum opus, ‘Fire man Faji kunda’! It was, undoubtedly, the pièce de résistance of its time, the most coveted of all musical cassettes. Tellingly, the whole circus was a clown show on steroids.

So today, we’re going to take a hard look at why being a DJ is nothing more than pretending to be a musician. We’ll examine the illusion of talent that is created by technology, and why DJs are just glorified fast-food workers of the music industry. So, sit back, relax, and prepare to have your minds blown. Or, you know, go press some buttons on your laptop and pretend like you’re adding value to something. Either way, it’s going to be a wild ride.

As we dive deeper into the world of DJing, let’s first address the elephant in the room: the fact that DJs are not musicians. Sure, they may have some knowledge of music theory and composition, but that doesn’t make them a musician. A musician is someone who creates and performs their own music, not someone who plays someone else’s music and presses a button to make it louder.

It’s not like these DJs are curing cancer or solving world hunger. They’re just pressing buttons on a laptop and pretending like they’re adding value to the experience. But let’s be real here, folks. We’re talking about people who press buttons for a living. It’s like giving a participation trophy to a kid who just showed up to practice but never actually played in the game. And yet, somehow, we’ve convinced ourselves that these button-pushers are artists.

It’s almost comical how easily we’ve been fooled by the illusion of talent created by technology. It’s like we’ve all been hypnotized by the flashing lights and bass drops. But let’s face it, anyone can learn how to press a button on a laptop, even your pet cat if you give it enough time.

Looking back, it’s hard not to see the whole thing as a bit of a clown show. I mean, what kind of profession is it where grown men spend their time fighting over who can press buttons on a laptop better? It’s like watching a bunch of monkeys fight over a banana.

And let’s not forget the whole One Tribe sound scene. It was like a cult, with people blindly following these button pushers as if they were the second coming of Mozart. The fact that we ever took this whole thing seriously is a testament to just how deluded we were.

And let’s talk about those buttons for a second. It’s not exactly rocket science to figure out how to press play on a laptop or mixer. Anyone can do it, including your grandma who just learned how to use a computer. So why do we give DJs so much credit for something that requires so little skill?

The answer lies in the illusion of talent created by technology. DJing is a profession that has been completely transformed by technology, allowing people to manipulate music in ways that were once impossible. But just because someone can manipulate a track with a laptop doesn’t mean they’re a talented musician. It just means they know how to use a computer.

And let’s not forget the fact that DJs often rely on gimmicks to entertain their audiences. We’ve all seen the DJs who jump around, wave their arms in the air, and blow smoke into the crowd. It’s like they’re trying to distract us from the fact that they’re not doing anything particularly impressive.

But the reality is that being a DJ is just pretending to be a musician. It’s like putting on a fake mustache and pretending to be someone else. Sure, it might be fun for a little while, but eventually, the charade has to end.

So why do we continue to give DJs so much credit? Is it because we’re afraid to admit that we’ve been conned by the flashy lights and booming bass? Or is it because we’ve been brainwashed into thinking that these button-pushers are somehow the new rock stars? Let’s start giving credit where credit is due, to the real musicians out there who actually create and perform their own music.

And to all the DJs out there, please don’t take this personally. It’s not your fault that society has elevated your profession to a level it doesn’t deserve. But maybe it’s time to start asking ourselves why we’re giving so much credit to people who press buttons on a laptop.