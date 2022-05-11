Sino Majilac Jalbak Conducts Voluntary Beach Nourishment Exercise In Banjul

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Sino Majilak Jalbak, a Sand mining company owned and managed by Gambians, is conducting voluntary beach nourishment exercise at the beach front of The Gambia Groundnut Cooperation (GGC), by dredging the sand to save the area from potential storm damages.

Over the years, the beach front of GGC and its environs have been seriously eroded leading to destruction of perimeter fences and properties. According to officials, the exercise was done voluntarily targeting one kilometer along the beach area. They urged the government to give them the contract to nourish the entire beach area.

Beach nourishment is a process by which sediments, usually sand, lost to erosion is replaced by other sources. Omar Abdullah Jagne, the Proprietor of Sino Majlac Jalbak Sand Mining Company says the exercise is conducted to safe the area from potential storm damages, adding that they are not only focused on dredging sand for business.

“Gambia has never experienced dredging,” Jagne said. “We have all seen the environmental challenges the country is facing. Our capital on island and dredging is the only future.”

According to experts, a wider beach can reduce storm damage to coastal structure by dissipating energy across the surf zone, protecting upland structure and infrastructure from storm surges, tsunamis and unusually high tide.

Jagne further expressed the company’s commitments in contributing to the development of the country, but alleged that their operations are hindered by various institutions.

“We are professionals,” Omar Jagne told reporters. “We are all graduates from top universities. So, the foreign reliance should be reduced now if we want to develop as a country. We should start trusting citizens who work with passion, honesty, and integrity rather than giving every single project to foreigners.”

Speaking further, he said various institutions have been punishing them over the years by hindering their business. “There are many obstacles in front of us,” Jagne noted.

The effectiveness of wider beaches in reducing structural damage has been proven by field studies conducted after storms and through the application of accepted coastal engineering principles.

Alhagie Papa Samateh, partner and General Manager of Sino Majilak Jalbak said the erosion within the beach has affected the premises of the GGC and other places.

“We are conducting the beach nourishment to save the area from storm damages,” Mr. Samateh said. “We are nourishing one kilometer voluntarily, costing us Two Million Euros. We have the knowhow and the equipment to do the job well. If the beach is nourished, it will create more space for business and tourism,” Samateh assured.

He added that sand dredging can reduce risk of erosion and create new habitat and enhance the beach for recreation.

Beach Nourishment has been practiced by many countries since it was first conducted in the United States between 1922 and 1923.