Sickle Cell Month To Be Commemorated in The Gambia

The Gambia Sickle Cell Association will on the 3rd of September 2022 commemorate what they call Sickle Cell Awareness Month in the country.

Speaking to this medium in an exclusive, Mr Alieu Sambou, the president of the Association said the first event is kicking off on the 3rd of September in a form of a symposium at the American Corner at Kairaba Avenue.

Mr Sambou said they didn’t celebrate June 19th this year as it is a day dedicated to sickle cell disease. This, he said, is due to so many deaths within the executive membership.

“Therefore as September is Sickle cell awareness month, we are taking the opportunity to raise awareness, this will be the first time since our inception to hold an awareness program at the sickle cell village in Tankularr, Keneba Kiang West.”

He continued to say that the association is formulated in August 2007 and has since signed a lot of MOUs with partners such as MOBse, GT bank, MOH, Ministry of Environment, Red Cross, and Africa Sickle cell foundation amongst others.

“Since inception SCAG reached out to people with sickle cell, creating awareness, providing moral and financial support was possible particularly when members are in the hospital.”

He said they have some working partnerships with MOBse using schools as SCD reading materials to schools. He said they initiated a working relationship with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change to promote green communities.

“Extensive awareness creation in schools in region 1 and 2, mass media campaigns in radios, including community radios in region 1 and 2 using English and local languages.”

Mr Sambou said they have partnerships with a lot of NGOs and agencies in previous years and will like to show appreciation to all, especially Novartis who made Hydrox more accessible.

He said the main sponsor of world sickle cell day on June 19th from 2019 to date is GT bank. He concluded by saying that he is honoured to also partner with almost all the media houses within the Kombos.

People with sickle cell disease produce unusually shaped red blood cells that can cause problems because they do not live as long as healthy blood cells and can block vessels.

The disease is a serious and lifelong health condition, although treatments can help manage many of the symptoms.

