Sexual Penetration: Two Men Share 160 Years Imprisonment

High court judge, Justice Mohamed Bawoh, on Thursday 21st July 2022 at the Sexual Offenses Model Court in Freetown sentenced 31-year-old Karim Swarray and 37-year-old Abdul Koroma to 100 years and 60 years imprisonment respectively for the offence of sexually penetrating a 13-year-old girl.

Accused persons Karim Swarray and Abdul Koroma were before the court on a four-count indictment of sexual penetration committed against a 13-year-old pupil.

It was alleged that Karim Swarray (first accused) on the 14th and between the 15th and 21st August 2021, in Freetown sexually penetrated the victim.

Second accused (Abdul Koroma) was also alleged to have between 21st and 22nd August 2021 in Freetown engaged in an act of sexual penetration with the victim.

Upon their arraignment, both accused persons pleaded not guilty. The state prosecutor E. T. Jalloh’s application for a trial by judge alone was granted by Justice Bawoh and she led in evidence seven witnesses in support of her case.

In her statement to the police, the 13-year-old victim at the time (now 14 years) said she was held against her wish by the second accused Karim Swarray for a week in his house where he sexually penetrated her and later took her to the house of the second accused Abdul Koroma who equally penetrated her in a violent manner.

Narrating her ordeal in court, she said, “I was tied to the chair in Karim Swaray’s room and he (Karim) was smoking “Kush” and emitting the smoking on my face.”

Solemnly continuing, she said “my mouth was stuffed with clothes and I was violently penetrated.”

At the close of the Prosecution’s case, both accused persons relied on their statement to the police.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Bawoh noted that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt for which the accused persons were found guilty.

After their conviction, both the convicts pleaded for mercy.

In respect of counts one and two, convict Karim Swarray was sentenced to 100 years’ imprisonment, 50 years for each count with both counts to run concurrently.

With regards to count 3 and 4, convict Abdul Koroma was sentenced to 60 years’ imprisonment, 30 years for each count with the sentence to run concurrently.

Details culled from Judiciary of Sierra Leone official Facebook page