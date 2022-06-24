Serekunda Market Vendors React To Use Of Waste Tires To Roast Cowhides  

65
- Advertisement -

By Sainabou Sambou

Serekunda market vendors have reacted to the used of waste car tires to roast cowhides.

- Advertisement -

This comes after the recent arrest of eight people allegedly caught roasting cowhides using waste car tires.

Cow Kanda, as it is commonly called in the Gambia is used in the cooking of some Gambian delicacies. The processed cowhide is sold in local markets for onward distribution.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, Musu Meita Manneh, a vendor at Serekunda Market expressed dissatisfactions over the act, saying that such an act can cause damage to people’s health and wellbeing.

“Burning car tires can cause serious health problems to people who inhale its smoke. We are worried. We have also heard that some people use disposed gallons and other waste rubber materials to roast cowhides. If people are now using car tires it simply means they want to kill people,” she lamented.

- Advertisement -

She called on government to inspect food stuffs entering the country and food items processed or produced in-country to better protect the health of people.

Fatoumatta Camara, a fish vendor, raised concerns over the used of waste car tires in the roasting of cowhides, saying that cow hides should be banned in the country.

“Before now, we don’t know “cow Kanda” in The Gambia. It was not part of our cooking condiments. Now that such practice has been reported in its preparation, it should not be sold in our markets,” she voiced.

Mama Taal, a vendor who sells vegetable, said waste tires should not be used to roast cowhides because it is something consumed by people.

- Advertisement -

“If car tires are burnt, it can cause harm to people’s health. There are lot of diseases affecting people because of the types of food they eat,” she said.

She said government should take strict measures to ensure that people are protected, adding that the Food Safety and Quality Authority should constantly monitor people selling food stuffs.

According to health experts, burning of tires and other plastic items cause cancer, breathing disorder and other health problems.

Previous article“Roaming Livestock Destroy Our Plantation, Cause Road Accidents” – Residents

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions