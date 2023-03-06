SeneGambia final in Egypt: Gambia U20 edges out Nigeria in a historic victory

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

A fabulous goal from prolific scorer Adama Bojang in the 7th minute and a brilliant penalty saved by the young scorpions’ goalkeeper earned the team a historic victory into the final of the Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Egypt.

In what had never happened in the annals of the country’s football history, Abdoulie Bojang and his array of young stars defeated the record-time Africa U20 champion in a thrilling match.

A 7-minute flip header from Ebrima Singhateh provided space for the agile and lethal striker Adama Bojang who kept his composure and slotted in a fabulous right-footed effort at the back of the net, a goal that sent the Gambia to its maiden final in the Africa U20 tournament.

The super eagles of Nigeria, since conceding the goal, pushed harder for parity but the disciplined and organized young scorpions kept them at bay in the first 45 minutes.

In the recess, as expected, Nigeria applied all their bags of tricks and eventually earned themselves a penalty in the 85th minute of the game when Gambian young goalkeeper Pa Ebou Dampha brought down Abdullahi.

The net-minder, who has never conceded a goal in the competition, amended his error and made a brilliant save when Nigerian number nine Abdullahi made an effort from the spot kick.

Two minutes after the penalty was saved, energetic midfielder Rashid Njie was shown a red card.

The young scorpion will now jostle with neighbours Senegal in the final on Saturday at the Cairo International Stadium.

The scorpions have now scored ten goals in the competition without a reply.

