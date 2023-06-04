Senegal unrest: GAP calls for withdrawal of ECOMIG Senegalese troops in Gambia

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh



The opposition Gambia Action Party (GAP), through its Secretary General and leader Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly, has called for the withdrawal of Senegalese military troops serving ECOMIG in The Gambia, saying Senegal needs their loyalty and service more than The Gambia amidst recent political turmoil in Senegal that has led to the loss of lives.

GAP also called on the government of the Gambia to spearhead the peace process in Senegal through the regional blog to restore calm in the neighbouring country.

“We call on the withdrawal of Senegalese military personnel serving the ECOMIG forces in The Gambia as their country needs their loyalty and service to their nation more than The Gambia,” the party leader added.

As the recent political turmoil raise the eyebrows higher, the Gambian opposition leader equally called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to swiftly intervene and restore calm in Senegal to prevent further bloody unrest.

GAP described the ongoing political tension in the neighbouring country as tragic.

“ECOWAS should work hard to ensure that political opponents are protected by sitting governments within the subregion without oppression or inflicting delay tactics in the destruction of political opponents”.

GAP leader asserted that Macky Sall has a worse tradition in sensori-volitional political opponents, and that must be stopped by all means possible, he said.

“neighbouring countries, we must realize that our bond with Senegal is beyond the sharing of borders, but we are intertwined together through cultures and other societal means,” Mr Batchilly added.

Mr Batchilly further urged the Senegalese citizens to maintain decorum and fight for their rights through a court of law.

“Equally, we urge the Senegalese judicial sector to adjudicate all matters of public interest according to the laws of the land without favouritism,” he emphasized.

Whilst expressing the party’s deepest condolences to the bereaved family, GAP remains hopeful that peace will rain in Senegal.