Seedy Njie says Lawyer Darboe should praise President Barrow if he believes in fighting corruption

Hon. Seedy S.K Njie
By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The Deputy Spokesperson and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Seedy SK Njie, has claimed that the United Democratic Party leader, Lawyer Ousainou Darboe should hail President Adama Barrow for setting up a commission of inquiry into the local government councils if he believes in the fight against corruption in the country and advised his people to comply with the commission.

Seedy Njie uttered this while responding to questions at the National People’s Party’s press conference yesterday, February 19, in what they referred to as a response to the statement uttered by UDP leader Ousainou Darboe at a political rally in Gunjur.

Njie said Lawyer Darboe should hail the president and encourage UDP-led local government councils to comply by making sure that they send a message that they are corruption free.

“We expected if Lawyer Darboe is an astute leader, who is incorruptible and who believed in the fight against corruption and maladministration, should support and in fact should hail the actions of the government and the president and ask his people to comply with the commission,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker of the country’s parliament, questioned the statements and reactions of the opposition UDP leader and party surrogates of the UDP-dominated Area councillors over the establishment of the commission of inquiry, saying that if they believed in the fight against corruption and convinced that they are free from any mismanagement or misappropriation of public funds, why made negative remarks about it.

“If the UDP-controlled councils believe that they have been equal to the task, there is nothing to hide and there is no corruption, why the rambling, bickering, and threat?,” he asked.

After the press conference, many UDP supporters took to social media, questioning the morality of the deputy speaker to address such concerns when he was part of the group of people that nearly rendered Gambia into chaos in 2016 when the former president rejected the presidential election results.

