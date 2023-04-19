Seedy Ceesay says NPP is more popular in West Coast than before despite winning only 2 wards in the region

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Despite the National People’s Party winning only two wards out of the sixteen wards they contested for in West Coast in the April 15 local government elections, Seedy Ceesay, the party’s candidate for the chairmanship election denied NPP’s decline in the region, noting that the party is more popular today in the region than ever before.

With political commentators rating his chances of winning low, the NPP candidate for the top office at the Brikama Area Council noted that his party is still popular and had a meeting last night as to what must have gone wrong for them in the Saturday Councillorship election. He postulated that NPP did well in the election.

“I can tell you that NPP is still more popular in the West Coast than ever before. Because going by the result, we can see that the number that went out to vote and the number that didn’t vote. The reason I am upbeat today is that NPP support still remains in West Coast.”

Despite many deeming it as a terrible performance for the ruling party in the West Coast Region, Seedy maintained that the party did well, noting that it is a young party which is participating in its first Councillorship election.

“I think NPP did extremely well. When you look at the West Coast, when you look at the electorate and the number of people who voted is just a fraction. So, we cannot use that as a yardstick to judge the performance of a particular political party. I believe NPP did well in West Coast with its challenges,” he claimed.

According to him, yesterday, April 18, the Councilors that participated in the election from his team gave him feedback as to what must have gone wrong for them that led to their poor performance in the election.

“Yesterday I had an Iftar with all the councillors that participated, and we have our report as to what may have gone wrong as far as the election is concerned and we are studying those reports.”

NPP secured only two seats in the Councillorship election, while Allie’s APRC secured only two, giving them a combined 6 seats in the council out of 28 ward seats.