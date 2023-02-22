SATIRE: From Gucci to Tappa Lappa: How The Gambia’s Economy is Humbling Its Slay Queens

- Advertisement -

By: Satirist X

According to the Gambia Slay Queens Association (SQA), the recent economic downturn is a direct attack on their way of life. They claim that without the ability to purchase designer clothing and expensive beauty treatments, they are being denied their basic human rights. They have even taken to the streets to protest, holding signs that read _”Money can’t buy happiness, but it can buy Gucci” and “Don’t take away our weaves, take away the corrupt politicians! “After all, as the saying goes, _”you can’t slay all day if you don’t have the pay!_”.

As the economy in The Gambia continues to struggle, the slay queens are slowly starting to realize that they need to adapt to survive. It seems that the days of living large and in charge are over, at least for now. With the cost of living rising and the economy in shambles, Gambian slay queens are now forced to make some tough choices. Instead of indulging in their usual fast-food cravings of shawarma and pizza, they’re now settling for locally baked “Tappa Lappa” bread. While it may not be as glamorous, they’ve found creative ways to make it work.

Some are adding fancy spreads like hummus and avocado, while others are simply slathering on a thick layer of Nutella and calling it a day. Who knows, maybe “Tappa Lappa” bread will become the new must-have accessory for slay queens everywhere. After all, it’s all about the bread, no matter the name!

Gone are the days when they could strut around town in designer clothes and expensive weaves. Now they’re forced to shop at the local markets and bargain for knockoff items that hardly measure up to their former glamour. And the hookups they used to get with wealthy men are becoming harder to come by as well.

It’s not just the economy that’s to blame, however. The slay queens’ own lifestyle choices have also contributed to their downfall. They spend money on frivolous things like makeup and hair extensions instead of investing in education or starting a business. They also prioritize hooking up with men over building meaningful relationships that could lead to long-term stability.

Despite their struggles, Gambian slay queens are not ones to suffer in silence. They’ve taken to social media to express their discontent, often tagging the ruling party NPP in their posts. They believe that if anyone can understand the importance of a good appearance, it’s the politicians. They’ve even gone as far as to suggest that the NPP should start providing beauty subsidies for struggling slay queens. Who knows, maybe one day we’ll see a campaign promise of “a weave in every household” or “lipstick for all.” But until then, the slay queens will continue to slay on a budget, hoping for a brighter, more glamorous future.

But all hope is not lost. Some slay queens are starting to realize that they need to change their ways if they want to survive in this tough economy. They’re starting to prioritize education and entrepreneurship over material possessions and one-night stands. They’re also learning to budget and save money for the future.

Of course, this shift in priorities is not easy. It requires a complete change of mindset, and it means giving up the lavish lifestyle that these women have become accustomed to. But if they can make the necessary changes, they can still thrive and succeed in a world that’s becoming increasingly difficult for those who are only concerned with superficial appearances.

In the end, the lesson for Gambian slay queens is clear: if you want to stay ahead in life, you have to be willing to adapt to changing circumstances. And who knows, maybe one day they’ll look back on this period and laugh at how they once thought that material possessions and fleeting hookups were the keys to success. But who knows, maybe one day the slay queens will rise again, stronger and more resilient than ever before.