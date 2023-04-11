Sare Talata Alkalo summoned to retract comments against Dou Sanno, source tells TFN

By: Dawda Baldeh

A source close to the office of the Upper River Region (URR) Governor has disclosed to The Fatu Network that the Alkalo of Sare Talata Bambayel Mballow has been invited to the governor’s office to withdraw the comments he made against Dou Sanno recently.  

“We just confirmed the news that the Alkalo of Sare Talata is presently at the URR governor’s residence.

We have reasons to believe that he is invited to withdraw his testimony against Dou Sanno,” the source said.

The Alkalo was accompanied by his relatives, however, our source said his relatives are all denied entry to the office of the governor.

“I have absolute trust in the Alkalo that he is not going to retract his statement and will remain true to his stance.

The days of intimidation and violation of one’s rights are gone, and we will defend ourselves against the want-to-be oppressors at all costs,” the source added.

Our source further told us that the chief of Jimara and the governor of URR are inside with the Alkalo.

“We expect more detail after their meetings,” the source noted.

