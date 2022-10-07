Sainabou’s Sister, Deceased Baby M’s Mother, Gives Evidence in Court

- Advertisement -

By: Ousman Saidykhan

The 6th witness, Fatou Ngone Mbye, who is the mother of late Baby Muhammed has given evidence in court in a manslaughter trial involving her siblings, Sainabou and Cherno Mbaye and a relative, Kibily Dembelly on Thursday and Friday, 6th and 7th of October 2022.

The witness, who told the court that she is a grade 9 student, narrated that in July (2022), they parked their belongings which were carried by a vehicle to the new apartment they rented at Brusubi from Sinchu Alagie.

She narrated that she was left at home to park the rest of the luggage for the second trip when she would join the vehicle to the place while Sainabou, Cherno, Kibily and Sainabou’s daughters – Fatima and Isha had gone with the Nissan Rogue.

She testified that Cherno Mbaye was the driver while Sainabou sat in the front seat whereas kibily and the two daughters of Sainabou were at the back.

“Muhammed was crying because he wanted to go with them. So, I put her in the vehicle to go with them,” she said.

Prosecution counsel asked who Muhammed was and where he was. “He was my son,” the witness replied, “He passed away.”

“How old was he at the time?” Counsel Jobarteh asked.

“He was 2 years 3 months old,” the witness replied.

“I was left at Sinchu parking the materials while they left for Brusubi together with Muhammed who was sitting right behind Cherno,” she said.

The witness told the court that Cherno and Kibily returned for the second trip, but Kibily joined the vehicle that carried their belongings.

She said when they got to Coastal Road their Nissan vehicle was stopped by the police and this was when Kibily and the truck proceeded. She continued that they were stopped by the police because of papers and Cherno parked the vehicle and went to talk to the police.

The witness told the court that she saw many people in their new apartment as she arrived at Brusubi.

“When I reached there (in the compound) Adama was holding Baby Muhammed. All of his body was wet. I started crying – she (Adama Bojang) told me don’t cry. She said the child would be fine. Sainabou, Cherno and Kibily took him to the hospital,” she narrated.

The witness also told the court that Adama Bojang had told her that she poured water over Baby Muhammed.

She was asked about whose care she left Baby Muhammed when she put him in the vehicle, but she said the child was put under no-one’s care.

“I just put him in the car. I did not leave him under anyone’s care. I don’t think they are aware of it because Sainabou was on a phone-call,” she said.