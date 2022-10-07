Sainabou & Co: ‘You are not a truthful witness,’ defence counsel blast PW5 for ‘heard on social media’ testimony

- Advertisement -

By: Ousman Saidykhan

The Defence Counsel for the first defendant in the manslaughter trial involving Sainabou and others has reprimanded the 5th witness of the Prosecution, Adama Bojang, after believing she was not telling the truth to the court and that she was only narrating what she heard on social media about the incident. The 5th witness is a neighbour to the accused persons’ newly rented house in Brusubi.

“I’m putting it to you that the evidence you gave was what you heard on social media, and you wanted to be important that is why you came here to be seen as the star witness,” counsel Drammeh said during the cross-examination of the witness on Thursday, 6th of October 2022.

“I don’t know Sainabou Mbaye. I don’t even use social media; why would I do that,” the witness replied.

The Defence’s statement was triggered by the witness’s responses regarding the pouring of water on Baby Muhammed on the 3rd of July after he was allegedly left in the vehicle by the accused persons.

The witness was asked whether she was the one who poured water over Baby Muhammed, to which she replied in the negative.

“Who poured water over Baby Muhammed?” Counsel Drammeh asked.

“I found they had already poured water over him. There were too many people there,” the witness answered.

“You didn’t tell police that you poured water over Baby Muhammed?” Counsel asked.

“I don’t think I have told them that,” the witness answered.

“I’m putting it to you that you told the police that you threw water over Baby Muhammed at the time he was held by Kibily (third witness),” counsel Drammeh said.

The witness replied: “I can’t remember saying that… I might have said it out of slip of the tongue, but I did not pour water over him.”

“Madam, Unfortunately, I have to tell you that you are not a truthful witness. You have been lying to the court,” the Defence counsel said.

“I’m under oath. I can swear that everything I said was true,” said the witness.

Counsel Drammeh asked: “So everybody who says anything different from what you have said is the person lying – is that what you want the court to believe?”

“I can’t say that, but what I said is not a lie,” replied the witness.

At this point, the Prosecution counsel, Jobateh rose to object to what he believed was not a fair question to his witness, but his objection was overruled.