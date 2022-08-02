SaFE To Organize First Regional, National Spelling Bee Competition

Salimatou Foundation for Education (SaFE) is on preparation to organize first-ever Regional and National Spelling Bee competition in the Gambia.

SaFE is a charity foundation in The Gambia established in November 2015. The foundation, over the years, has initiated and implemented a series of educational activities and programs.

This year, for the first time in The Gambia, the country will have its truest form of Regional and National Spelling Bee Competition for Primary and Junior School students. The Bee will reach out and be accessible to students in The Gambia with zero regard to their locality.

This initiative will avail its beneficiaries of a competitive learning environment through the deep culture of reading, critical thinking and spontaneous response to issues.

The winners of the National Spelling Bee competition will have the opportunity to represent the Gambia at this year’s African Spelling Bee Competition in Malawi.

This timely initiative will be implemented through partnership and collaboration with the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) and KarPowership.

Our doors are still open to more partners and sponsors.

Follow our social media at Salimatou Foundation for Education on Facebook and Instagram. Or contact us at our official email: [email protected]

