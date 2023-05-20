Rohey Malick Lowe: ‘I am sure President Barrow voted for me’

653
Rohey Malick Lowe, Mayor of Banjul City Council
- Advertisement -

By: Fatou Kebbeh

Rohey Malick Lowe, the incumbent Mayor of Banjul City Council (BCC) who is seeking re-election under the umbrella of the United Democratic Party (UDP), said she is sure that the president of the Gambia Adama Barrow voted for her.

- Advertisement -

“I know he voted for me because he will vote for development and I am development that is why I am optimistic that he did vote for me,” Rohey said.

During her discussion with journalists, she revealed her main agenda if re-elected which, according to her, is serving the youth.

“This time, the first thing I want to do if re-elected is to support the youth, I will breastfeed my children up to their satisfaction,” Rohey told journalists.

Rohey added that she has served Banjul for the past five years of her tenure and has served them well, especially women.

- Advertisement -

Adding that this time, she will undoubtedly focus and serve the young people up to their satisfaction because she has heard their cries.

The female politician further said that elections are about ideas and programs but not the push and pull of words, and that is why she told her supporters to exercise patience and maintain peace.

“I was tried in so many ways, but I did not react because I love civilize politics and that is why I campaigned peacefully,” she added.

She thanked her supporters and well-wishers, adding that without them this would not be a success.

- Advertisement -

The incumbent Mayor of BCC told the media that the reason she came late to vote is because she was breastfeeding and had to receive enough prayers from her mother before leaving to vote.

She advised the youth to always come and vote during elections because it’s their constitutional right and they need to exercise it.

Previous articleNPP mayoral candidate Bakary Y. Badjie brands UDP as ‘problematic party’ 

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions