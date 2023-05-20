Rohey Malick Lowe: ‘I am sure President Barrow voted for me’

- Advertisement -

By: Fatou Kebbeh

Rohey Malick Lowe, the incumbent Mayor of Banjul City Council (BCC) who is seeking re-election under the umbrella of the United Democratic Party (UDP), said she is sure that the president of the Gambia Adama Barrow voted for her.

“I know he voted for me because he will vote for development and I am development that is why I am optimistic that he did vote for me,” Rohey said.

During her discussion with journalists, she revealed her main agenda if re-elected which, according to her, is serving the youth.

“This time, the first thing I want to do if re-elected is to support the youth, I will breastfeed my children up to their satisfaction,” Rohey told journalists.

Rohey added that she has served Banjul for the past five years of her tenure and has served them well, especially women.

Adding that this time, she will undoubtedly focus and serve the young people up to their satisfaction because she has heard their cries.

The female politician further said that elections are about ideas and programs but not the push and pull of words, and that is why she told her supporters to exercise patience and maintain peace.

“I was tried in so many ways, but I did not react because I love civilize politics and that is why I campaigned peacefully,” she added.

She thanked her supporters and well-wishers, adding that without them this would not be a success.

The incumbent Mayor of BCC told the media that the reason she came late to vote is because she was breastfeeding and had to receive enough prayers from her mother before leaving to vote.

She advised the youth to always come and vote during elections because it’s their constitutional right and they need to exercise it.