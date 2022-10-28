Retired teacher pleads for assistance to facilitate wife’s kidney transplant

By: Dawda Baldeh

Omar Cham, a 62-year-old retired teacher with over four decades of teaching experience is pleading for urgent assistance to facilitate his wife’s kidney transplant, who is under dialysis at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) in Banjul. According to a medical report from the EFSTH, 41-year-old Amie Cham (Omar’s Wife) has chronic kidney disease which required an urgent transplant.

“Both kidneys decrease in size with increased echogenicity and poor corticomedullary differentiation,” a medical report from the EFSTH signed by Dr. Morikebba Danso, Registrar of the Nephrology Department revealed.

“My wife is currently under dialysis and the cost is very expensive. It is very heartbreaking to see her in this condition and that is why am urging people to help me,” he pleaded.

Mr. Cham further disclosed that his wife is a mother of seven children, and they are worried about her present condition.

“This is a very difficult moment for me and the family because we cannot afford to pay for her kidney transplant. I cried sometimes knowing that my wife is sick, and I don’t have the money to pay for her medicines. Before, she was suffering from high blood which we have been managing. I retired from teaching in 2020 and the little money I was given I used to build my house. As a retired teacher, I cannot meet the cost of her treatment. I have written to many agencies and individuals but still, no one has come to our aid,” the grieved husband expressed.

Mr. Cham further informed The Fatu Network that his first daughter is studying at the Management Department Institute (MDI), and he is hoping to be supporting him as he already retired.

“I have been relying on the small money I make and other support from family members, but we cannot meet the cost.”

The retired teacher is appealing to the government, NGOs, Philanthropists, and Companies to support his wife so that she can regain her health. Anyone who wishes to support the mother of seven children can reach out at +2207946213.

