Residents Of Foni Ndemban Jubilate Anticipating Their First-ever Maternity Facility

By: Dawda Baldeh

The consequences of traveling long distances to give birth pose numerous challenges to pregnant women. Pregnant women living in regions with low population density are forced to travel long distance for maternity care due to lack of nearby health facilities.

The people of Ndemban village in Foni Brefet are excited as philanthropist Amie Jarju begins construction of the first-ever maternity unit in the village to ease the suffering of pregnant women.

Amie is a native of Ndemban and founder of ‘Join Hands 2 Save a Baby’ – a maternity-based charity organization.

“This maternity unit is meant to support pregnant women and their babies, and save their lives from preventable maternal deaths,” she said.

Ms. Jarju, who was so emotional at the event, recounted the challenges pregnant women continue facing in the community in accessing maternity care.

“Five of my siblings died here due to lack of maternity unit. I am grateful that Allah gives me the strength to build a maternity unit that will save lives. This is huge to me.”

Hon. Musa Amul Nyassi, former assembly member for Foni Brefet, called on people to support the construction of the maternity unit.

Hon. Nyassi said the gesture is huge and will save many lives from preventable maternity deaths. He described the building of the unit as development to their doorsteps.

Amie Bah, a representative of the village women and Ousman Jarju, a representative of the Village Development Committee, both expressed excitement over the initiative, saying it will ease the burden on pregnant women and also reduce expenditure on long-distance traveling for maternity care.

“This is a major development in the community and is worth emulating. Since the country gained independence, the women in the village have been traveling for distance for maternity care and now this will be a thing of the past,” Junkung Camara, the chief of Foni Brefet expressed gratitude.

On his part, Abdoulie Jarju, the Secretary General of the charity organization, said since inception they have supported the construction of maternity units in various parts of the country. He assured the gathering that the organization will continue to offer humanitarian assistance to the needy. Many speakers at the event commended the philanthropist for her humanitarian assistance.

Residents of the village and its environs anticipate the completion of the maternity unit building.

When completed, the maternity unit is expected to facilitate effective and efficient antenatal and postnatal care in Ndemban and nearby villages like preventing complications, enhancing healthy pregnancy and protecting infants.