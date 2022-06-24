“Roaming Livestock Destroy Our Plantation, Cause Road Accidents” – Residents

- Advertisement -

By: Haddy Ceesay

On 15th December 2020, The Gambia Police Force in Collaboration with Cattle Farmers Association declared an operation to ensure that no stray farm animals are found roaming in the streets within the Greater Banjul Area.

Recently, people have been complaining about the challenges posed by uncontrolled livestock animals, especially cows, pigs, goats and sheep roaming the streets.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, Sheikh Njang, said he has been a victim of the damage caused by uncontrolled livestock and therefore called on livestock owners to restrain their animals from causing damage to plantations and other properties.

“These uncontrolled livestock always come from the International Trypanotolerance Centre (ITC) and cross the main road. This is not safe at all. Most times they cause accidents. These animals always cause damage to our prosperities and if you happened to touch any of them, you might put yourself in trouble.”

He said that livestock and people should not live in the same environment.

Saul Jah gave an account of an accident he witnessed which he said was caused by roaming livestock.

He said that a car was waiting for the animals to cross the road, but a particular van driver thought a waiting motorbike was giving him a signal to cross. “The van driver crossed between the animals and the motorbike, causing the bike rider to sustain injuries,” he narrated.

Jah cited that such accidents, caused by roaming livestock, are frequent especially around Kerr Serign and Bijilo highway.

Samba Bah, a driver, urged colleague drivers to always be carefully on the road because the roaming animals mostly cross unnoticed.

“I am urging my colleague drivers to be careful when they are driving on the road. This is because these animals mostly cross the road unnoticed. We are not happy with how these animals roam in the streets; however, we don’t have any option. I am just urging all drivers to be careful,” he said.

Residents called on authorities and livestock owners to restrain the animals to prevent further harm on plantations and other properties and also the obstruction of traffic sometimes.