Residents, Drivers Express Dissatisfaction Over Unfinished OIC Road

By: Jankey Touray

In October last year, the Burufut highway was among the roads identified to be constructed together with the OIC roads construction for the OIC summit later this year.

Residents of the area and drivers plying the route have expressed their dismay at the slow pace of work by contractors.

Ramatoulie Suso, a resident, said the mud and stagnant water make it difficult to cross to the other side of the road, especially during this rainy season.

“Even if you stand out here, your clothes or body can get wet and dirty because of the water and mud on the road,” Suso expressed.

Rohey Sarr also said the contractors should fasten the pace of the construction because children sometimes play in the mud or dirty water on the road which is not healthy.

She also said the more they slack off in constructing the road the more it gets spoiled and it will be a waste of time and resources for the government as it will only affect the economy of the country as they will pay to reconstruct the road.

Alpha, a driver, said the poor road conditions are why most drivers do not go to Brufut, saying they prefer the Highway to the Brufut heights or Tanji.

“When there is heavy rain, our cars got stuck in the middle of stagnant water and mud. They only pour muddy sand, level it, and leave it here for months without doing proper construction and this is not favourable to us.” Alpha stressed.

The aforesaid road is expected to have streetlights, drainage, and sidewalks.

