“Pregnant Women Sometimes Lose Their Babies While Trying To Reach Health Facilities” – Ansumana Darboe

By Ousman G. Darboe

The Founder and Project Manager for Sankandi Youth Development Association, Ansumana Darboe has told the Fatu Network that lack of proper means of transportation to health facilities has brought lot of challenges to the people of Sankandi Village in Kiang.

He disclosed that many pregnant women give birth on their way to access health facilities. He attributed the occurrence to poor transport condition.

“Many a times, pregnant women lose their babies while boarding the only tricycle in the village, the only means of transport to access health facilities,” Darboe lamented.

He said that there is an urgent need for an ambulance within the community which he said can serve the people of Sankandi and its surrounding communities in case of emergencies.

He added that the presence of an ambulance in the community would provide a safe, comfortable and quick mobility for pregnant women to reach health facilities for safe delivery.

“The community faces numerous challenges. There is no ambulance for sick people to quickly access health facilities in Keneba, Kwinella, and Bwiam. The community also faces serious water shortage. The amount of water available in tanks is not sufficient for the current population. People in the community now depend on abandoned wells or water facilities in nearby communities. This is really a big problem for us,” Ansumana expressed.

Sankandi is a village located in Kiang West District, Lower River Region, about 138 kilometers East from the capital, Banjul.