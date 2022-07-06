Reputation Damage Hits Freedom Properties As Clients Accuse Company Of Misleading Customers

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Freedom Properties Housing Estate has been accused by clients of misleading and tricking them into paying the company money for houses without fulfilling their agreement.

Omar Jallow, a resident of Brusubi and Amadou Jallow, a resident of Manjai who entered into land business with the said company have expressed disappointment in dealing with the company.

Omar Jallow said they began the process of buying the plot of land at Freedom Properties after they were introduced to the company by one Mariama Cham, who was a staff at the company at the time.

“We were asked to pay D190, 000.00, which we did and after completing the payment, the CEO of Freedom Properties, Alieu Njie then asked us to pay another D20, 000.00 for leasing the land which was not initially part of the agreement between us and the company and we did. It has now been three years since we completed the payment and still, we did not get our land. Njie wants to baffle us but we will show him that we are all Gambians.”

Omar Jallow went on further to accuse the Chief Executive Officer of Freedom Properties, Alieu Njie, of playing 419 games on customers. According to Omar Jallow, they went into business with Freedom Properties on the 31st of December 2018.

According to Omar Jallow and his brother Amadou Jallow, the process was witnessed by Mariama Cham, staff at Freedom Properties who introduced them to the estate developer, Alieu Njie.

“Before I started the payment, I asked Alieu Njie if we will be able to get all the documents without delay or problems when the payment is done and he responded with sweet words,” Omar Jallow said.

Amadou Jallow, brother of Omar Jallow, who is currently in German told The Fatu Network that Freedom Properties is not a reliable company.

“Alieu Njie is just a liar but anytime I come home and he does not want to give us the land or our money, he will not like what I will do. Imagine how cold German is and all the sacrifices I took to be here and Njie just wants to eat our money like that? I went to the office after finishing the payment and told Alieu Njie that we have paid the money so I then ask him what next. We need our documents because we want to develop our land, but he started giving excuses saying that lands in Jamburr are not secured and that they want to lease the land. When I asked him about the duration of the leasing, he said six months. Now, is about two to three years since we bought the land and we still have not gotten our land. Njie is just twisting and turning us and how can I believe the stories he is narrating?”

Reacting to the allegations, Alieu Njie, CEO of Freedom Properties Housing Estate, confirmed that the allegations made against him are true but noted that they are working on the leasing process of the lands.

“I don’t why these people are so complicated. I told them to tell us what they want so that we can now work on that. But I don’t know what Amadou and his brother want. We need to know what they want and act on it and this has been happening in our company since 2018, we never had issues with anybody,” Njie said.

Mr Njie further said that his company, Freedom Properties Housing Estate, is currently under a leasing process, which is not under their control.

“The leasing is done by the Department of Physical Planning and sometimes it takes six months or one year. We will never go to social media and reveal what is in our company, it will never happen. The man has to understand that this is a company procedure,” he said

Mr Njie vowed to drag Amadou and his brother to court if they continue spreading “rumours on social media to tarnish the reputation of their company”.

“We will never play 419 games on customers. They want to destroy the character of a company that is very innocent and we will not allow that to happen,” he emphasized.

However, this medium has made efforts to reach out to one Mariama Cham, the former staff at the company who is said to have introduced Omar and Amadou to Freedom Properties as she is believed to be the witness according to the complainants, but we could not reach her. Research shows that the land business has become a course for concern as over a hundred estate dealers are operating in the country leading to daily court cases about land disputes. Many people have become bankrupt after falling victims to estate owners in the country. Families dragged to courts, friendships broken up, and companies accused of illegal purchase of lands among others have become the order of the day.