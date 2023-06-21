Prof. Nyarkotey delivers expert lecture on Traditional and Alternative Medicine Legislation

- Advertisement -

By: Prof. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu

A renowned Ghanaian Naturopathic Professor, medical and science writer, author, and columnist, Prof. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu, a Bar student at the Gambia Law School, Banjul, will deliver an expert lecture on the need for National legislation on Traditional and Alternative Medicine in the Gambia. The event is scheduled for the 1st July 2023, at the Gambia College, Brikama, at Noon.

The programme is sponsored and under the auspices of the National Traditional Healers Association of The Gambia (TRAHASS). Prof. Nyarkotey has been championing the national legislation on traditional and alternative medicine in the Gambia since he arrived from Ghana to pursue his legal education at the Gambia Law School in 2022. He has succeeded in raising huge awareness of scientific natural remedies with his prolific writings in the national dailies.

He also petitioned the Minister of Health this year to take action on traditional medicine. His advocacy has paved the way for action to be taken on the development of national action on traditional medicine legislation.

The theme for the event is “Legislative Regulation of Traditional and Alternative Complementary Medicine Practitioners in the Gambia: A Tool for Recognition in the Healthcare System”.

For decades, traditional healers in the Gambia have been fighting for national recognition in the healthcare system but all their efforts proved futile. However, the emergence of Prof. Nyarkotey, a very renowned Naturopathic Professor and president of Nyarkotey University College of Holistic Medicine in Ghana, in the Gambia, to pursue his legal education at the Gambia Law School has resurrected the hope of traditional and alternative healers.

The conference will attract over 500 healers over the country and abroad to deliberate on the need for the importance of legislation in the Gambia.

Prof. Nyarkotey at the Gambia Law School, Banjul.

Professor Nyarkotey, who is an aspiring Legal Practitioner in training as well at the Gambia Law School, believes that there is a huge potential for natural medicine in the Gambia if legislation is Fas tracked. He believes that his legal training at the Gambia Law School will open more opportunities for natural medicine across the continent of Africa and the world.

He avers that medicine is not competition. Hence, there is no need for conventional and natural healers to be at loggerheads. He calls for collaboration in the healthcare system.

Also, he explains that legislation will go a long way to enhance standardization. He cited how countries such as India, China, Ghana, South Africa, and many others are benefiting from Natural Healthcare.

Prof. Nyarkotey said natural healthcare tends to improve the economy with legislation. The Gambian Law School student, who has created a global niche for himself in the profession of Naturopathy and Holistic Healthcare, is engaging traditional healers in the Gambia, to see how to improve their services.

Prof. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu, who is also a well-known medical and science writer in Ghana, the Gambia, and the international level has created a niche for himself in the Ghanaian and global medical and science writing space with his prolific articles on natural medicines. He has produced some blockbuster scientific articles on the Gambian natural remedies which have generated public interest in recent times. He has also authored three books and seven academic papers as a student of the law in the Gambia.

“As a Professor of Naturopathic Healthcare and a researcher with interest in the legal aspect of Traditional and Complementary Medicines in the African sub-region, I aim to support the regulation of naturopathy and to assist in any way that I can”.

The key to his achievement is setting up a University College to train Practitioners in Naturopathy and Holistic Medicine. Grandaunts of the college are eligible to sit for the Traditional Medicine Practice Council, Ministry of Health Professional Qualifying Examination in Ghana. The College is also an educational member of the World Naturopathic Federation (WNF).

With the support of his team in Ghana, developed Ghana’s first ever National Occupational Standard in Naturopathy and Holistic Medicine at the Higher National Diploma(HND) and Bachelors level under the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET)”.

Prof. Nyarkotey Obu, is the President of Nyarkotey University College of Holistic Medicine & Technology, Ashaiman, Ghana’s first Natural Medicine university college dedicated to the promotion and advocacy of natural remedies.

He has won many awards in Ghana and on the international front such as the 40under40 Achievers Award in education(2019) and was inducted into the West African Nobles Forum as a young Noble at age 34.

He was conferred Professorship at age 34 becoming one of the youngest Professors in Ghana in recent times. In 2022, he was honored by the India Medical Association, JDN, Odisha, chapter with the title “ Father of Modern Naturopathy in Ghana” for shaping the science of modern naturopathy.