Pressure On Family Forces Dibba Oil Founder To Sell Club To Steve Trawally

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Amidst lots of talks surrounding the sale of Dibba Oil to Steve Trawally, the founder of Dibba Oil FC, Lamin Dibba, has said that he sold the club to Gambian International star and Hammarby IF attacker because the family takes so much pressure for the team.

Mr. Dibba, whose passion for the game stimulated him to establish the club in 2017, told The Fatu Network that his whole family took ownership of the club and are always under pressure to make sure the team wins at all cost in their games.

“I owned and spent on the team, but everyone in the family supported me and made it their own. But our family took a lot of pressure for the team and most of my family members are short tempered. None of them wanted the team to lose a single game,” he explained.

According to him, his mother will not sleep the night before their games due to the pressure. These and in a bid to avoid family members being affected by the pressure from the team, warranted him to sell the club.

“My mum will not sleep a night before our games in the second division. Nobody in the family sleeps at night whenever we lose the game in the second division. To them, Dibba Oil should win every game. So, before the pressure or the team gives heart attack to family members, the family now agreed that we leave football and focus on our business. I am into this with my parents. Initially, I wanted to sell it on percentage base but they said no, I have to sell it,” he described.

Established and served as the founding President investing heavily in the team, Dibba further confirmed to The Fatu Network that the team has been sold to Bubacarr Steve Trawally at one million six hundred thousand dalasis.

He said the new management will change the name of the team and have a discussion with the players who are contracted to the team to see what will be next.

Dibba Oil FC started as a football Academy in 2017 before playing in the ‘Nawetans’ and then to the Lower River Regional Third Division Qualfiers. In 2021, the team made it to the second Division league and made it to the last game of the play-offs to the First Division League.