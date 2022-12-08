President Barrow urges newly sworn judges to timely dispense justice 

- Advertisement -

President Adama Barrow has urged newly sworn judges to timely dispense justice and earn the trust and confidence of the public.

The President was making a statement at the swearing-in ceremony of two appeals court judges and one high court judge on Thursday 8th December 2022 at State House.

“As custodians of the Law, or Justices of the Superior Courts, earning public trust and timely dispensation of justice are of paramount importance and should always be uppermost on your minds as you perform your functions,” President Barrow urged the judges.

Justice Veronic Wright and Justice Sainabou Wadda Ceesay were sworn in as justices of the Court of Appeal while Justice Isatou Jallow Sey as Justice of the High Court, all-female judges of the superior courts.

The President noted that he was reassured by Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow that, as customary, the three judges went through a ‘rigorous selection process’ before their recommendation by the Judicial Service Commission for appointment, attributing the said appointments to their hard work, qualifications, competence, and experience.

He praised the leadership of Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow, pointing out that the Judiciary has recorded ‘significant achievements’ in administrating justice and enhancing access to justice for all Gambian citizens and residents of the country.

The President pledged his government’s continued support to the judiciary in realizing the objectives contained in the Judiciary Strategic Plan 2021-2025.

“My government is currently working on a Bill to improve the conditions of service for the Judiciary and make the Sector a model within the region.”

He underscored the importance of the judiciary in enhancing human rights, punishing lawbreakers and addressing conflicting issues.

“The Judiciary undoubtedly plays a very important role as a strong pillar of the State in promoting and protecting fundamental human rights, enforcing the penal code, and resolving disputes. Linked to our situation, a well-functioning independent and transparent Judiciary is indispensable for our growing democracy,” he explained.

President Barrow expressed delight to learn that the three judges are all women.

“That all three of them are Gambian ladies, compels me to express satisfaction and pride for the huge strides taken to make the Judiciary truly Gambian without compromising on efficiency and ethical considerations.”

He continued that under his leadership and that of Chief Justice Jallow at the judiciary, the High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court have been ‘successfully staffed’ with competent and qualified Gambians. This, the President said has been his vision and strong conviction since he assumed leadership “to wean the Judiciary from its heavy dependence on foreign judges to discharge its mandate.”

“It is always a source of joy and pride, therefore, for me to preside over the swearing of Gambian judges, because I consider it a progressive realization of my government’s vision,” he reiterated.

The President congratulated the judges on their new appointments and urged them to perform in accordance with their oaths and the laws of the land.