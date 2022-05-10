President Barrow Talks Tough; Pledges To Take A Zero-Tolerance Stance On Corruption

- Advertisement -

By: Christian Conteh

President Adama Barrow has set the tone for delivery as he welcomes his new ministerial picks. The president at a ceremony held at State House at Banjul assured the incoming Cabinet of his support whilst promising to take a zero-tolerance stance on corruption.

“I assure the in-coming Cabinet of my support, but we must take a zero-tolerance stance on corruption. We are responsible for the state resources in our custody, and should not be found wanting. Strict measures will be taken to implement the anti-corruption law; therefore, it is best we work towards making The Gambia a model country for public service delivery,” he said.

President Barrow further told new ministers that they have been identified and appointed at a time when the country’s national institutions require strong leadership, responsive policies, transformative programmes, and better results that can positively and effectively impact national development and the quality of life in the country.

He admonished them to ensure that their Ministries are run by competent staff, with the right professional, administrative, and management structures in place to function efficiently.

“Your appointments to Cabinet have come at a time when Gambians want the Government to be held accountable. This is an era in which the citizens are better informed and politically more active,” he said.

He called on the new team to help in re-doubling the collective efforts to deliver on providing better living conditions and a conducive environment that sustains improved livelihoods.

“Expectations are high, as expressed by the electorate recently. This Cabinet is expected, therefore, to generate and guide policy initiatives, and move our institutions forward to fulfil the people’s development aspirations,” he said.

He encouraged them to work in harmony, with sincerity and wisdom, while promoting peace, stability, and respect for the rule of law.