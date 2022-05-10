President Barrow Talks Tough; Pledges To Take A Zero-Tolerance Stance On Corruption

31
- Advertisement -

By: Christian Conteh

President Adama Barrow has set the tone for delivery as he welcomes his new ministerial picks. The president at a ceremony held at State House at Banjul assured the incoming Cabinet of his support whilst promising to take a zero-tolerance stance on corruption.

- Advertisement -

“I assure the in-coming Cabinet of my support, but we must take a zero-tolerance stance on corruption. We are responsible for the state resources in our custody, and should not be found wanting. Strict measures will be taken to implement the anti-corruption law; therefore, it is best we work towards making The Gambia a model country for public service delivery,” he said.

President Barrow further told new ministers that they have been identified and appointed at a time when the country’s national institutions require strong leadership, responsive policies, transformative programmes, and better results that can positively and effectively impact national development and the quality of life in the country.

He admonished them to ensure that their Ministries are run by competent staff, with the right professional, administrative, and management structures in place to function efficiently.

“Your appointments to Cabinet have come at a time when Gambians want the Government to be held accountable. This is an era in which the citizens are better informed and politically more active,” he said.

- Advertisement -

He called on the new team to help in re-doubling the collective efforts to deliver on providing better living conditions and a conducive environment that sustains improved livelihoods.

“Expectations are high, as expressed by the electorate recently. This Cabinet is expected, therefore, to generate and guide policy initiatives, and move our institutions forward to fulfil the people’s development aspirations,” he said.

He encouraged them to work in harmony, with sincerity and wisdom, while promoting peace, stability, and respect for the rule of law.

Previous article“It Cannot Be Business As usual”, VP Joof Tells New Cabinet Members
Next article“We Need To Address Cost Of Living, Crime Rate, Agriculture, Decentralization And Empower Local Communities” – Alieu Badara Joof

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions