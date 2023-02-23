President Barrow praises firefighters for swift response in NFMF fire disaster

By: Dawda Baldeh

On Wednesday evening, February 22nd, President Adama Barrow visited the fire disaster site at Nasser Foam Manufacturing Factory (NFMF) to sympathize with the owner. During the visit, he praised the Gambian firefighters for their timely intervention.

He also promised the firefighters that his government will give them the necessary support to facilitate their work in response to the disaster.

“We must commend the firefighters for their swift intervention. They applied proper measures to contain the fire and that works well.

“Here is a business area and there are a lot of businesses operating around. This would have been more devastating if they were not quick in their response,” President Barrow said on Wednesday.

The Gambian leader described the firefighters as lifesavers.

“We will launch an investigation to find the cause of the fire and prepared to avoid the reoccurrence of such disasters,” he added.

Speaking on a range of issues President Barrow urged business operators to insure their businesses to ensure they are safe in cases like this.

“I am happy that Mr. Nasser Karaan (fire victim) has insured his business. You should not only do business for profit. All business operators should emulate this man (Nasser Karaan) by insuring their businesses,” he noted.

President Barrow sympathized with the fire disaster victim while assuring him of his government’s support to recover the damage.

On his part, Nasser Karaan described the fire as devastating, saying it has caused colossal damage.

“I am now waiting for the report from the officials and experts to restart construction. This business has been here for many years, and it has benefited many in the country.

“I am happy that no life was lost. I thanked the firefighters, the government, my employees, the neighbours, and everyone for their support during this difficult moment,” he returned in gratitude.

Mr. Nasser said the fire incident was a destiny from Allah and that he is grateful for Allah’s decision.

“This is from Allah, and we can’t do anything but thank him for everything,” he added.

Meanwhile, no life has been reported lost, but sources said the amount of cash and materials lost is unquantifiable as they watched the fire consume everything.

Valuables worth millions of dalasi have perished in the fire as nothing was recovered.

