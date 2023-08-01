President Barrow: Macky Sall has ‘set an example for other African leaders to follow’

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The president of the Republic of The Gambia, Adama Barrow has praised President Macky Sall on his recent move to not contest the 2024 Senegal Presidential election, noting that his Senegalese counterpart has revitalized the democratic aspirations of the people of Senegal and that other African leaders should follow suit.

President Barrow made these remarks while addressing the delegates in the 3rd Senegalo-Gambian presidential council meeting currently underway at the Sir Dawda Kairaba International Conference Center in Bijilo.

President Adama Barrow noted that Sall has set an example for many African leaders to follow, especially for those whose constitution bars a president from serving for more than two consecutive terms.

“Your Excellency, you have set an example for other African leaders to follow, especially those whose constitution prescribed term limits. Thus, your courage and consideration for democracy to strive is worth commendation,” he remarked.

In his praise for Macky Sall, Barrow said that Sall’s decision recently has not only provided hope but revitalized the democratic wishes of the people of Senegal.

“My dear brother, your recent declaration to voluntarily step down after two terms of your presidency has not only generated hope but also revitalized the democratic aspirations of your citizens and the people of ECOWAS and the subregion”.

The two presidents, Adama Barrow and Macky Sall, are currently on a biennial joint presidential council meeting dubbed the Senegalo-Gambian presidential meeting.

The meeting is centred on a variety of issues that strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries.