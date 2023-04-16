President Barrow congratulates all Gambians for the peaceful conduct of the councillorship elections; Reaffirms his commitment to democratic values

- Advertisement -

His Excellency President Adama Barrow, the Secretary-General and Party Leader of the National People’s Party (NPP) wishes to thank all members and supporters of NPP, National Reconciliation Party (NRP), Alliance for Patriotic Re-Orientation and Construction (APRC) Gambia Party for Democracy and Development (GPDP), National Convention Party (NCP), Citizen Alliance (CA), ANRD, GANU and all other non-party affiliated Gambians for their participation in the just-concluded Local Government Elections on April 15, 2023, and giving the NPP a satisfactory majority.

The President further commends all Gambians for their peaceful conduct throughout the voting process thus confirming the maturity of our new democratic dispensation. President Barrow reaffirms his commitment to the consolidation and nurturing of peace, development and prosperity in our nation.

- Advertisement -

As a political party, the results of the Local Government Election show an improvement from the National Assembly in all the regions. They reflect an incredible performance of our young party which won an absolute majority in the previous Presidential election and majority seats in both the National Assembly and Councils’ elections. These gains must be consolidated and all NPP members and partner parties are urged to take stock of these elections by identifying our strengths and weaknesses and proffering solutions in preparation for the Mayoral and Chairmanship elections that would close the current electoral cycle.

On behalf of NPP, NRP, APRC, CA, GPDP, ANRD, GANU and all other partners, the Secretary-General and Party Leader congratulates all our elected Councillors and wishes them a successful term in their new assignments.

Seedy SK Njie

Deputy Spokesman, NPP.