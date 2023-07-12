President Barrow assures Gambia’s preparedness to host OIC Summit

- Advertisement -

President Adama Barrow has assured that The Gambia is prepared to host 2023 OIC Summit in December.

He made the preparedness assurance at State house on Tuesday July 12th while engaging OIC Assessment Team which is currently in the country to assess the level of preparedness of The Gambia to host the 2023 Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

- Advertisement -

“All indications are that The Gambia is ready to host the Summit and will prove that though a small country, it can host successful meetings,” President Barrow assured the visiting assessment team.

The President envisaged that hosting the summit would be historic and a legacy for his government while registering his government’s commitment to hosting the event.

The high-level visiting OIC assessment team is being led by Assistant Secretary General of Political Affairs, Amb. Yousef Al-Dobeay.

According to Amb. Al-Dobeay, he has been visiting The Gambia for the past four years, noting that the country has recorded progress in preparation to the event. He informed President Barrow that the OIC is keen on The Gambia hosting the meeting while emphasizing the desire of the current chairperson King Salman to transfer the OIC chairpersonship to The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

The OIC assessment team is expected to tour the ongoing OIC projects, assess progress made and hold discussions with technical teams.