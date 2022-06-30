Police Speak Tough on Importation, Sale and Use of Military Paraphernalia

- Advertisement -

In a press release dated 30th June 2022, the office of the Inspector General of Police has warned people who are engaged in the importation, sale and use of military paraphernalia by unauthorized persons, saying it is against the laws of The Gambia.

Below is the fully press release from the Poliso Magazine:

- Advertisement -

It has come to the attention of the Inspector General of Police that, some individuals are engaged in the use, sale or importation of military paraphernalia. The wearing, selling or importation of Gambian Security uniform materials without authority is strictly prohibited as the act is in contravention with the laws of The Gambia.

Section 169 (1) of Criminal Code Laws of the Gambia states that; any person who, not being a person serving in The Gambia Armed Forces or any foreign Force stationed in The Gambia wears without the permission of The president, the uniform of any of those Forces or any dress having the appearance or bearing any of the regimental or other distinctive marks on such uniform, is guilty of a misdemeanor.

Section 169(2) further states that, any person who unlawfully wears the uniform of any of the forces aforesaid, or any dress having the appearance or bearing any of the regimental or other distinctive marks of any such uniform, in such a manner or in such circumstances as to be likely to bring contempt on that uniform or employs any other person so to wear such uniform or dress, is guilty of a misdemeanor.

Section 169(3) equally states that, A person who, not being in the service of The Gambia or having previously received the written permission of the President so to do, imports, sells or has in his or her possession any such uniform as aforesaid or any cloth having the appearance or bearing any of the regimental or other distinctive marks of the uniform, or the buttons or badges appropriate therefore, commits a misdemeanor.

- Advertisement -

In view of the above, the Inspector General’s office wishes to solicit support from the public particularly individuals in the habit of using, selling or importing military paraphernalia into the country to desist from the practice with immediate effect.

Furthermore, individuals importing military/police combat boots, caps, belts, knives, pepper sprays, Taser, etc. are equally urged to desist from such practice with immediate effect.

The public is hereby reminded that unauthorized wearing and importation of uniform materials is strictly prohibited by law and individuals found wanting will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The cooperation and understanding of the public is highly solicited.