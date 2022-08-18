POLICE RESHUFFLE: Binta NJie Takes Over as Police PRO, Lamin Njie Redeployed to CPU

Left: Lamin Njie, former police PRO; Right: Binta Njie, new police PRO
By: Hadram Hydara

Cadet ASP Binta Njie has confirmed her appointment as the new police PRO. She takes over from Lamin Njie.

The Fatu Network contacted Binta Njie with regard to her appointment, however, she said the office is yet to be formally handed over to her, but once that is sorted out, she will engage the media.

Meanwhile, former police PRO, Lamin Njie, has been redeployed to the Community Policing Unit. Lamin confirmed both his redeployment and Binta’s appointment as PRO.

“Yes, the news is true. Binta is taking over as PRO. I have been redeployed to the Community Policing Unit,” the former Police PRO told the Fatu Network.

The new police PRO, who becomes the first female to occupy the position, is the first cousin of the renowned broadcast journalist, Fatu Camara.

