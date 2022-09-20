Police PRO Says Suspended Checkpoints Were ‘Unofficial Not Illegal’

491
Cadet Assistant Superintendent Binta Njie, Police PRO
- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The Public Relations Officer of the Gambia Police Force, Cadet Assistant Superintendent Binta Njie, has told The Fatu Network that the recently suspended police checkpoints were unofficial but not illegal, noting that they were mounted to enhance security measures.

- Advertisement -

The police spokesperson narrated that those checkpoints were created because of the distance between official police checkpoints. The suspension of those ‘unofficial’ checkpoints has raised divergent reactions from Gambians. However, Cadet ASP Binta Njie said the police sometimes work according to discretion.

“What I want people to understand is that these are unofficial, but not illegal checkpoints. They were mounted because most of the official checkpoints…the distance between the official checkpoints, sometimes, is huge. We work according to principles as a law enforcement institution. But sometimes, we work according to discretion”, she pointed out.

She backed the reason for the ‘unofficial check points’, saying the drivers tend to be much more careful on the roads when there is police visibility on the roads. She asserted that those checkpoints were meant for security measures.

Some Gambians, in reacting to the release from the police in the suspension of the ‘unofficial checkpoints ‘, said it will make the country’s security fragile and may increase road accidents.

- Advertisement -

However, Cadet ASP Binta Njie assured that despite suspending those checkpoints, police visibility will be felt. She equalled noted that the checkpoints will be replaced with patrols.

“We are substituting those checkpoints (unofficial checkpoints) with patrols.  We are not condemning the police presence, we are just saying that we will stick to the official checkpoints and replace the unofficial checkpoints with patrols… the visibility will be there,” she said.

The new police PRO further called for community support for the police in combating crimes in the country.

Previous articleUS Midterm Election: Covid19, Gender Identity, Student Debt Bring Education Into New Prominence
Next articleUN Education Summit: President Barrow Pledges To Invest In Skills Development

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions