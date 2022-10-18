Police Officer Who Testified At TRRC Complains Of Discrimination, Provocation

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Corporal Alpha Touray, a police officer who testified at the Truth Reconciliation and Reparation Commission (TRRC) on 2nd March 2020, has told The Fatu Network that he has been facing discrimination and provocation since his testimony at the commission, demanding the commission to provide him his medical reports.

The TRRC was set up to probe into human rights abuses reportedly committed during the 22-year reign of former president Yahya Jammeh.

The officer narrated his ordeal, saying he was severely tortured by unidentified soldiers at a time he was on duty at the APRC Bureau in Manjai on 14 August 2014.

“I am really frustrated because anywhere I go people keep provoking and discriminating against me in public. They will always say ‘look at this poor police officer who told the TRRC that he was stripped naked and beaten seriously but till now cannot get any support.’ Some even mock my family.”

He alleged that the TRRC victims support unit has failed to provide him a medical report that is still hindering him from getting medical treatment.

“They collected my previous medical reports, but till now, they haven’t given me any medical report. Now, I want my medical reports back. They (commission) took me to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital for check-up and later to a private clinic and the doctors requested for my previous reports, but the commission cannot provide me with any.”

He claimed that he gave all the medical reports to one Kaddijatou, a staff at the TRRC victims support unit. “Mistakenly, I provided her the documents without photocopying them, including the NIA report,” Touray said.

He said the provoking words being thrown at him traumatize him and his family.

According to the officer, some victims with whom he was in the same situation, have gotten their medical reports.

“I am in constant pain knowing how I escaped death and now people are bullying me and my family. This is very painful, and I need help because I don’t know what to do.”

He said he has not received any support from the government since the incident occurred.

Corporal Touray is urging people to support him regain his health so that he can be in a better position to continue serving the nation and provide for his family.

However, the TRRC victims support unit was contacted for their reaction on the matter but couldn’t be reached.