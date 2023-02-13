Police gets 20 customized bicycles from P-ARI Foundation

By: Dawda Baldeh

The P-ARI foundation, through its Ambassador-at-large Kenneth D. Jackson Sr has over the weekend, donated 20 customized bicycles to The Gambia Police Force in a ceremony held at Police Tourism Security Unit in Senegambia.

This donation, according to the foundation, aimed at supporting and complementing IGP Sanyang’s vision of initiating bicycle patrol in The Gambia.

The CEO of the foundation handed over the bicycles to the commander of the Tourism Security Unit, Superintendent Drammeh.

According to the police, the bicycles would be utilized as a pilot project within the Senegambia area.

“Over a hundred bicycles are expected to be delivered to the streets, following the successful completion of the pilot program,” the police said.

Speaking on behalf of the IGP, Mr Tamsir M. Jasseh, special adviser to The IGP commended the donors for their benevolent gesture, stating it is good citizenship for one to support your own country.

