Police Arrest ‘Most Wanted’ Karanta Darboe

By: Dawda Baldeh

Police have in a statement confirmed the arrest of a most wanted suspect identified as Karanta Darboe, a resident of Sukuta village. He is alleged to have been involved in numerous theft and related cases.

“In a daylight operation, a team of police detectives from the West Coast and Kanifing Regions respectively, arrested the long-time wanted suspect, Karanta Darboe of Sukuta, who has been alleged for involvement in numerous theft cases within the two Regions,” a police statement confirmed.

Karanta, as he is widely known, is reported to have been engaging in deceptive means of obtaining money from people, thereby victimizing many, sources say.

His name has been recorded in police books over the years for a range of ‘criminal acts.’ The police described him as a “long-time most wanted suspect.”

According to reports, one of Karanta’s tactics in obtaining monies from people was presenting them with foreign currencies in exchange of goods.

“The detectives elicited and gathered revealing information from credible sources regarding Karanta’s whereabouts, which led to his arrest. He is currently detained at the Brusubi Police Station,” the statement disclosed.

The Gambia Police called on the general public to be vigilant and assist the efforts of the police in its daily strive for maintaining peace and order in the country.