Playing Home Away From Home: Scorpions Begin Another AFCON Journey

138
- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The scorpions of the Gambia will begin their 2023 Ivory Coast AFCON journey this afternoon in Thies when they face the Bright Stars of South Sudan. The red white blue green boys will be playing home but not in their home land as the country’s stadium continue to be unfit to host CAF and FIFA elite competitions.

- Advertisement -

Back from recording their first ever point against a non-African side last weekend in an international friendly with the  United Arab Emirates, Tom Sainfeit’s boys are the favourite on the paper after their recent exploits in Cameroon.

In January this year, the scorpions of the Gambia graced the pinnacle of African football showpiece in Cameroon and stunned football fanatics with stunning performances up to the last eight in the competition where they succumbed to a two-nil lost to the host country.

The competition was the debut appearance of the scorpions of the Gambia  in the competition after over five decades of unsuccessful attempts. A glittering performance in Cameroon earned the team a rousing and heroic welcome.

After experimenting the nation’s cup amazingly well, the Gambia is no more a minor in group G. The Scorpions are grouped alongside South Sudan, Mali and Congo. South Sudan, the Scorpion’s opponent, is the only country in the group that is yet to play in AFCON.

- Advertisement -

The head coach of the Gambia, To Sainfeit, despite losing three players due to passport issue and injuries, told the Fatu Network that they must win the game.

Ebrima Sohna,  an erstwhile  Gambian international footballer also spoke highly of these crop of players, noting that the bar is already high. He told TFN that the country has all that it takes to do better.  He predicted a 3-0 for the scorpions.

Scores of Gambian fans have crossed the Gambia-Senegal border to Stade lati dore in Thies to cheer up the scorpions.

Previous articleMayor Lowe Commends Government for its role in her REFELA Presidential Election: Dedicates Victory to President Barrow, Gambian Women and Youths

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions