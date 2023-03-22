Period poverty: Experts say lack of sanitary products is affecting Gambian girls/women during menstrual cycle

158
- Advertisement -

By: Lolly Sowe

Health experts have argued that lack of access to adequate sanitary products and discrimination affect girls/women during the menstrual cycle.

- Advertisement -

The onset of menstruation is one of the most important physiological changes occurring in girls during their adolescent years.

Sheriff Jawla, the principal of the School of Enroll Nursing (SEN) in Bansang, explained the lack of knowledge and awareness on menstrual hygiene among adolescents, and not having provisions for adequate user-friendly sanitary materials meaning eco-friendly sanitary materials affects girls and women during menstruation.

“Poor menstrual hygiene is caused by lack of adequate knowledge of menstrual hygiene, inadequate sanitary materials and poor waste management of sanitary products,” he said.

Menstrual hygiene is a hygienic practice during menstruation that can prevent women from infection in the reproductive and unitary tract.

- Advertisement -

Hygienic-related practices of women during menstruation are of considerable importance, as they may increase vulnerability to Reproductive Tract Infection (RTI).

Fatoumata Sanneh, the founder and Executive Director of Fateemah’s Pad Drive, does sanitary distribution nationwide to fight stigma and discrimination regarding period poverty for girls and women.

She mentioned that menstrual hygiene had been a problem because society doesn’t discuss, educate or share ideas about menstrual hygiene.

This, she added, is affecting people because society is straight on encouraging and helping their culture, but as well not learning to take care of their body parts and having access to information.

- Advertisement -

“Period is stigmatizing and it’s a taboo in society, this is the reason women don’t get to learn about their vaginal health and how to clean themselves and this leads to developing infection,” she added.

Gender inequality, discriminatory social norms, cultural taboos, poverty and lack of basic services like toilets and sanitary products can all cause menstrual health and hygiene needs to go unmet.

Previous article46% of ECOWAS region population lacks access to power
Next articleThieves allegedly broke into designer shop, escaped with D200,000 worth of items

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions