Pasamba Jow: ‘If Barrow had it his way, Jammeh would be living a very comfortable life in the Gambia today’

By: Sarjo Brito

Human rights activist and political pundit, Pasamba Jow, has accused President Barrow of being the reason for former President Yahya Jammeh’s “relevance” in Gambian politics, noting that left to him, Jammeh would be living a comfortable life in The Gambia right now.

Jow’s statement came following the Yaya Tamba-led APRC meeting in Diabugu Upper River Region where the former Gambian leader said he will return soon and rule the Gambia again.

Pasamba Jow, who was part of the struggle that many credited for helping end Jammeh’s 22-year brutal rule, said Barrow’s insatiable desire to remain in power, even if it meant cuddling with ardent supporters of the former president is the reason why Jammeh believes he is still relevant.

“If President Barrow had it his way, Yahya Jammeh would be living a very comfortable life in the Gambia today. The only reason Jammeh is not in the Gambia today is that he reneged on those APRC-NPP negotiations and went on a different path.

“So, whatever Yahya Jammeh is doing today is a result of the ripple effects of Adama Barrow’s insatiable desire to remain President. It was just last year 2021 that President Barrow found it very comforting to go to Yahya Jammeh’s home in Kanilai in the name of reconciliation when he had never set foot at the victim centre,” Jow said.

The human rights activist further drew attention to the presence of people he deems Jammeh’s minions in the current government, noting that their presence could only make Jammeh believe in a possible return.

“And why not for Jammeh to believe that he can come back to power if his biggest lieutenants could now be one of the most important people in that country in Tombong Jatta as Speaker and Seedy Njie as his Deputy? Wasn’t the current Information Minister parading the notion that Jammeh should be made King? If those are the people running the government today, why should Jammeh not be hopeful that he might come back and run that country again?’’

Pasamba Jow added that political greed has and continues to contribute to the predicament of the Gambian people, saying that people with no political principles will go to any length to be and remain in power. Jow said he hopes that Gambians will soon realize that elections do have consequences.

Meanwhile, The Tombong Jatta-led APRC has recently concluded its Congress, where Tombong Jatta was elected as the Chairman and party leader of the party.

